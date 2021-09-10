Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Knowles posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Knowles stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. 1,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,722. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 145,323 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 105,023.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

