Knuff & Co LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OGN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. 10,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,646. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.64. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

