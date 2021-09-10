Knuff & Co LLC Purchases 308 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 1.8% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after buying an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $28.21 on Friday, hitting $1,911.62. 3,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,268. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,710.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,563.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $959.87 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,668.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

