Knuff & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.82. 53,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.73. The company has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

