Knuff & Co LLC Sells 22,794 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,794 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. 26,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,791,347. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Fastly’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $219,970.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,110,141.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,609. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

