Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab Acquires 382,350 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 382,350 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $5,842,308.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 103,529 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,732,040.17.

On Monday, August 30th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $725,839.89.

On Friday, August 27th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 131,562 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $2,233,922.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

