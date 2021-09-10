Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Major Shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab Acquires 382,350 Shares of Stock

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 382,350 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $5,842,308.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 103,529 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,732,040.17.
- On Monday, August 30th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 42,873 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $725,839.89.
- On Friday, August 27th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 131,562 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $2,233,922.76.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of Krispy Kreme stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.