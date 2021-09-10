Kusama 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $404.66 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $3.41 billion and approximately $404.66 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $402.99 or 0.00862443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00067837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00131862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00192585 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,637.15 or 0.99807471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.69 or 0.07183607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.61 or 0.00925827 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

