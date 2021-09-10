L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Purchases 713,571 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 713,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,870,983.16 ($1,336,416.54).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Raphael Lamm purchased 318,325 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$830,509.93 ($593,221.38).

On Monday, July 26th, Raphael Lamm purchased 745,875 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,915,407.00 ($1,368,147.86).

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 12th. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.26%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.