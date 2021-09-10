Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report sales of $31.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the highest is $35.45 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $51.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $128.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $131.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $205.61 million, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $236.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.95. 495,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,266. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 34.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

