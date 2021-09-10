Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of -0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Lakeland Industries worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

