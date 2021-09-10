Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.350-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.270 EPS.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $863.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lands’ End stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

