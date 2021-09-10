Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Shares of SWIM opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $17,423,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $14,202,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,058,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

