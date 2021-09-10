Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $16.33 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

