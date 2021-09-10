Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $95,571.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $95,571.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00064982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00126920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00179445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,815.24 or 1.00157593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.60 or 0.07180520 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.19 or 0.00907659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.