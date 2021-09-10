Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 887 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.17.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

