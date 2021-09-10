Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,782 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,782 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Summit Insights raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $78.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.00. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.