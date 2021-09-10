Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 140,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,226,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Appian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPN. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist cut their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $105.25 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day moving average is $122.56. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -157.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.