Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in HubSpot by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.08.

HUBS opened at $681.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.61 and a beta of 1.69. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.06 and a 52-week high of $715.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

