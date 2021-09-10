Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,751 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

