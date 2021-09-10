Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 34,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

