Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

