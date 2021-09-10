Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 39.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

ESGD stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $81.84. 4,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,102. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05.

