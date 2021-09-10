Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.69. 156,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113,344. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.01. The company has a market capitalization of $441.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

