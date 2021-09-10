Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

SDG stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $99.25. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,678. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33.

