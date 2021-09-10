Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lexington Realty Trust traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 4781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

