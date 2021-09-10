LGL Partners LLC Buys 416 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 24,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.9% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 652.2% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 62,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.89 billion, a PE ratio of 304.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average is $181.70. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

