LGL Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

