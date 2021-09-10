LGL Partners LLC Purchases 101 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $238.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

