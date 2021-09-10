Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bango (LON:BGO)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

Shares of BGO opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Tuesday. Bango has a twelve month low of GBX 148.12 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The company has a market cap of £169.22 million and a P/E ratio of 35.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.58.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

