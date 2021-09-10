Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VTY. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vistry Group to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Vistry Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,314.78 ($17.18).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 1,180.50 ($15.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,201.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,178. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.