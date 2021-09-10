LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightPath Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of LightPath Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

