Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $829.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

