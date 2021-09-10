Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading Up 6.9%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) shares were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 184,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 461,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Lithium Chile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.