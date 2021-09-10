LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

