LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $101.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million. Analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.