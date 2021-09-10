LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $73.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several analysts have commented on LPSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LPSN stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,034. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 54,485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,167 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in LivePerson by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 976,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after acquiring an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,707,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in LivePerson by 31,240.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 318,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

