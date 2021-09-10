LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $73.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.
Several analysts have commented on LPSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
LPSN stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,034. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 1.14. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
