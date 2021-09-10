LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.92. LKQ reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. LKQ has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.