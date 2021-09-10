Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Sells 20,000 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 3.2% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $212,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $379,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 47.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.8% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.71. 61,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,501,721. The stock has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.52. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

