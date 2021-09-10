Loop Capital Trims JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price to $15.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded JOANN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of JOAN opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.23. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $443.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $10,016,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at about $7,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 135.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth about $8,778,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

