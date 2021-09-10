Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,140 Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,140 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISI. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at $5,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,954 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISI stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

