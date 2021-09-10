Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Premier Financial worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $233,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

