Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,887 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.