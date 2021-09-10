Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $171,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $56.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.