Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $115.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $118.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.34.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

