Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Farmers National Banc worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMNB. Raymond James cut their target price on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. Research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

