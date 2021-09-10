Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 37,280 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after buying an additional 174,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Outset Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.66 per share, with a total value of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,338.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,373. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -9.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

