Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.380-$7.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.380 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.18. 29,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.72. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $445.33.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

