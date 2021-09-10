Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,482 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,162. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.11 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.