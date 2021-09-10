Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,875,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.82. 471,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,844. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $122.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

