Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.99% from the stock’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.94.

LUN traded up C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$9.93. 1,507,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.69. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

